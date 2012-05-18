Major Republican Backer: Obama Pretends To Be 'A Metrosexual Abe Lincoln'

A Major Republican funder, Joe Ricketts, founder of TD Ameritrade wants to bankroll $10 million negative campaign tying Obama to controversial pastor Jeremiah Wright.



According to the New York Times, the proposed campaign wants to hire a black conservative spokesmen to argue that Obama misled the nation by presenting himself as a ‘metrosexual, black Abe Lincoln.'”

The idea is to tie Obama more closely to his long-time pastor Jeremiah Wright, who has been videotaped delivering controversial sermons, including one that said 9/11 was “America’s chickens coming home to roost” and “not God Bless America, God Damn America.” It was exactly the kind of ad campaign that John McCain rejected four years ago as being beneath him.

The campaign has been conceived by Fred Davis, the video-maven behind the famous “Demon Sheep” ad, in the Carly Fiorina campaign.

Read the whole report at the New York Times.

