Major Blizzard Begins To Blanket The Northeast [PHOTOS]

Snow from a powerful Nor’easter started to coat parts of the Northeast Friday morning. Some places got rain, others sleet and snow. As the day grows colder, though, most places north of New York City will switch over to snow. It’s already happened in New York City.The heaviest accumulations are expected overnight; the storm could drop two to four inches per hour at its peak.
Here are some pictures from the storm so far.
Huge traffic lines form as residents rush to stock up on food and supplies as the storm arrives in Newington, N.H. on Friday, Feb. 8.
A warning sign flashes for motorists on the expressway into Boston as snow starts to fall early Friday. Boston will likely see more than 2 feet of snow.
Supermarket shelves were decimated as people prepare for the worst ahead of the storm in Somerville, Mass.
A woman walks along a slippery snow covered sidewalk during a winter storm in Buffalo, N.Y., where snow fell early Friday morning and is expected to increase throughout the day.
People walk along the Brooklyn Bridge in the snow and sleet in the early hours of a major winter storm.
A woman battles wind and snow and sleet on Broadway in NYC as a major winter storm starts to pick up Friday afternoon.
A couple walks through Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which is nearly deserted as snow falls Friday afternoon.
Ground crews at New York's LaGuardia airport prepare a plane for flight on Friday. Airlines canceled thousands of flights within, to and from the U.S. on Friday ahead of the storm.
Firefighters at the New York Sanitation Department depot load salt into a container on the back of their truck.
The streets of downtown Boston are empty during rush hours. Travel on roads was banned as of 4 p.m. in preparation for a blizzard that could bring up to 3 feet of snow.
