Major Blizzard Begins To Blanket The Northeast [PHOTOS]

Photo: AP images

Snow from a powerful Nor’easter started to coat parts of the Northeast Friday morning. Some places got rain, others sleet and snow. As the day grows colder, though, most places north of New York City will switch over to snow. It’s already happened in New York City.The heaviest accumulations are expected overnight; the storm could drop two to four inches per hour at its peak.



Here are some pictures from the storm so far.

