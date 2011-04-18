The Only Major Market That Rallied Last Week Was The One Where Everyone Was Screaming CRASH

A quick note on how consistently markets befuddle the masses of yellers…



From Doug Short, here’s how the major markets did last week. As you can see, only Shanghai rallied.

What’s funny about this is that CHINA IS A BUBBLE THAT’S CRASHING-talk hid a fever pitch last week. Here’s Daniel Indiviglio in The Atlantic on that subject. Elsewhere, handwringing about surging inflation and surging growth.

Funny how that works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.