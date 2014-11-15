Major League Soccer's Biggest Problem

Cork Gaines

Major League Soccer continues to do very well among local fans with strong attendance numbers, and has even dished out some big contracts to a few star players. But the overall quality of play still lags behind other leagues and that has a lot to do with how much the league pays its players.

While the league will occasionally hand out a big contract, such as the recently signed $US7.2 million per year deal for former FIFA World Player of the Year Kaká, those deals are rare.

Nearly one-third of the league’s total payroll goes to seven players, and only 15 of the 572 players in the league make $US1 million or more while many make under $US50,000.

As a result, the average salary in MLS is just $US213,000 per year according to SportingIntelligence.com. That ranks just 21st among the world’s top football leagues and is a big reason many experts won’t rank MLS among the top ten leagues in the world.

Soccer League SalariesBusinessInsider.com

