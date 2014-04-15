How The 10 Highest-Paid Player In Major League Soccer Compare To Other Sports

Major League Soccer is growing in popularity in North America and attendance figures show that the sport does very well at the local level.
However, the league still lacks star power and player salaries are not even close to being on the same level as other major sports on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Despite importing ageing international stars (e.g. David Beckham and Thierry Henry) and American stars still in their primes (e.g. Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey), the average MLS player makes just $US208,000.
There are only 12 players who will make at least $US1.0 million in total compensation this year and the total payroll for the entire league ($115.3 million) is less than half that of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster ($235.3 million).
On the next few pages we’ll take a look at the ten highest-paid players in MLS and how their salaries compare to other sports.
Club: Vancouver Whitecaps
Position: Midfielder
10th highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Ndamukong Suh (Lions), $US12.6 million
MLB: Albert Pujols (Angels), $US23.0 million
NBA: Dwyane Wade (Heat), $US18.7 million
NHL: Rick Nash (Rangers), $US7.8 million
Club: Seattle Sounders
Position: Forward
9th highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Gerald McCoy (Bucs), $US12.7 million
MLB: Joe Mauer (Twins), $US23.0 million
NBA: Chris Bosh (Heat), $US19.1 million
NHL: Marian Hossa (Blackhawks), $US7.9 million
Club: Montreal Impact
Position: Forward
8th highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Greg Hardy (Panthers), $US13.1 million
MLB: CC Sabathia (Yankees), $US23.0 million
NBA: LeBron James (Heat), $US19.1 million
NHL: Steven Stamkos (Lightning), $US8.0 million
Club: New York Red Bulls
Position: Midfielder
7th highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Chris Long (Rams), $US13.2 million
MLB: Mark Teixeira (Yankees), $US23.1 million
NBA: Pau Gasol (Lakers), $US19.3 million
NHL: Zdeno Chara (Bruins), $US8.0 million
Club: New York Red Bulls
Position: Forward
6th highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Philip Rivers (Chargers), $US13.8 million
MLB: Cole Hamels (Phillies), $US23.5 million
NBA: Dwight Howard (Rockets), $US20.5 million
NHL: Brad Richards (Rangers), $US9.0 million
Club: Los Angeles Galaxy
Position: Forward
5th highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Sam Bradford (Rams), $US14.0 million
MLB: Robinson Cano (Mariners), $US24.0 million
NBA: Carmelo Anthony (Knicks), $US21.4 million
NHL: Alex Ovechkin (Capitals), $US9.0 million
Club: Los Angeles Galaxy
Position: Midfielder
4th highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Mike Wallace (Dolphins), $US15.0 million
MLB: Prince Fielder (Rangers), $US24.0 million
NBA: Joe Johnson (Nets), $US21.5 million
NHL: Eric Staal (Hurricanes), $US9.3 million
Club: Toronto FC
Position: Forward
3rd highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Peyton Manning (Broncos), $US15.0 million
MLB: Ryan Howard (Phillies), $US25.0 million
NBA: Amar'e Stoudemire (Knicks), $US21.7 million
NHL: Ryan Suter (Wild), $US12.0 million
Club: Toronto FC
Position: Midfielder
2nd highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Eli Manning (Giants), $US15.2 million
MLB: Cliff Lee (Phillies), $US25.0 million
NBA: Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks), $US22.7 million
NHL: Sidney Crosby (Penguins), $US12.0 million
Club: Seattle Sounders
Position: Midfielder
The highest-paid in other sports
NFL: Jay Cutler (Bears), $US17.5 million
MLB: Zack Greinke (Dodgers), $US26.0 million
NBA: Kobe Bryant (Lakers), $US30.5 million
NHL: Shea Weber (Predators), $US14.0 million
