How The 10 Highest-Paid Player In Major League Soccer Compare To Other Sports

Cork Gaines
Clint DempseyAP

Major League Soccer is growing in popularity in North America and attendance figures show that the sport does very well at the local level.

However, the league still lacks star power and player salaries are not even close to being on the same level as other major sports on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Despite importing ageing international stars (e.g. David Beckham and Thierry Henry) and American stars still in their primes (e.g. Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey), the average MLS player makes just $US208,000.

There are only 12 players who will make at least $US1.0 million in total compensation this year and the total payroll for the entire league ($115.3 million) is less than half that of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster ($235.3 million).

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at the ten highest-paid players in MLS and how their salaries compare to other sports.

#10 Pedro Morales -- $US1.4 Million

Club: Vancouver Whitecaps

Position: Midfielder

10th highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Ndamukong Suh (Lions), $US12.6 million

MLB: Albert Pujols (Angels), $US23.0 million

NBA: Dwyane Wade (Heat), $US18.7 million

NHL: Rick Nash (Rangers), $US7.8 million

#9 Obafemi Martins -- $US1.8 Million

Club: Seattle Sounders

Position: Forward

9th highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Gerald McCoy (Bucs), $US12.7 million

MLB: Joe Mauer (Twins), $US23.0 million

NBA: Chris Bosh (Heat), $US19.1 million

NHL: Marian Hossa (Blackhawks), $US7.9 million

#8 Marco Di Vaio -- $US2.6 Million

Club: Montreal Impact

Position: Forward

8th highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Greg Hardy (Panthers), $US13.1 million

MLB: CC Sabathia (Yankees), $US23.0 million

NBA: LeBron James (Heat), $US19.1 million

NHL: Steven Stamkos (Lightning), $US8.0 million

#7 Tim Cahill -- $US3.6 Million

Club: New York Red Bulls

Position: Midfielder

7th highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Chris Long (Rams), $US13.2 million

MLB: Mark Teixeira (Yankees), $US23.1 million

NBA: Pau Gasol (Lakers), $US19.3 million

NHL: Zdeno Chara (Bruins), $US8.0 million

#6 Thierry Henry -- $US4.4 Million

Club: New York Red Bulls

Position: Forward

6th highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Philip Rivers (Chargers), $US13.8 million

MLB: Cole Hamels (Phillies), $US23.5 million

NBA: Dwight Howard (Rockets), $US20.5 million

NHL: Brad Richards (Rangers), $US9.0 million

#5 Robbie Keane -- $US4.5 Million

Club: Los Angeles Galaxy

Position: Forward

5th highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Sam Bradford (Rams), $US14.0 million

MLB: Robinson Cano (Mariners), $US24.0 million

NBA: Carmelo Anthony (Knicks), $US21.4 million

NHL: Alex Ovechkin (Capitals), $US9.0 million

#4 Landon Donovan -- $US4.6 Million

Club: Los Angeles Galaxy

Position: Midfielder

4th highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Mike Wallace (Dolphins), $US15.0 million

MLB: Prince Fielder (Rangers), $US24.0 million

NBA: Joe Johnson (Nets), $US21.5 million

NHL: Eric Staal (Hurricanes), $US9.3 million

#3 Jermain Defoe -- $US6.2 Million

Club: Toronto FC

Position: Forward

3rd highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Peyton Manning (Broncos), $US15.0 million

MLB: Ryan Howard (Phillies), $US25.0 million

NBA: Amar'e Stoudemire (Knicks), $US21.7 million

NHL: Ryan Suter (Wild), $US12.0 million

#2 Michael Bradley -- $US6.5 Million

Club: Toronto FC

Position: Midfielder

2nd highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Eli Manning (Giants), $US15.2 million

MLB: Cliff Lee (Phillies), $US25.0 million

NBA: Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks), $US22.7 million

NHL: Sidney Crosby (Penguins), $US12.0 million

#1 Clint Dempsey -- $US6.7 Million

Club: Seattle Sounders

Position: Midfielder

The highest-paid in other sports

NFL: Jay Cutler (Bears), $US17.5 million

MLB: Zack Greinke (Dodgers), $US26.0 million

NBA: Kobe Bryant (Lakers), $US30.5 million

NHL: Shea Weber (Predators), $US14.0 million

