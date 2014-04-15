How The 10 Highest-Paid Player In Major League Soccer Compare To Other Sports

Major League Soccer is growing in popularity in North America and attendance figures show that the sport does very well at the local level.

However, the league still lacks star power and player salaries are not even close to being on the same level as other major sports on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Despite importing ageing international stars (e.g. David Beckham and Thierry Henry) and American stars still in their primes (e.g. Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey), the average MLS player makes just $US208,000.

There are only 12 players who will make at least $US1.0 million in total compensation this year and the total payroll for the entire league ($115.3 million) is less than half that of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster ($235.3 million).

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at the ten highest-paid players in MLS and how their salaries compare to other sports.

