SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Major League Baseball's Highest-Paid Positions

Yesterday we took a look at which positions make the most money in the NFL. Now let’s do the same thing with Major League Baseball. Below is a look at the average salary of the five highest-paid players at each position.



First basemen come out on top, with the top five all making at least $21.0 million this season. Prince Fielder has the largest belly salary in the group, $23.0 million this year. Starting pitchers are next, led by Johan Santana ($23.1M) and CC Sabathia ($23.0M).

Here are the average salaries for the top five at each position…

Data via spotrac.com

