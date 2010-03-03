Major League Baseball's Awesome iPhone App Is Back And Tearing Up The Charts At A Hefty $15

Major League Baseball’s excellent At Bat iPhone app is back for another season, this time at its most expensive price ever: $14.99.



And so far, the app is tearing up the charts, despite its price tag. At Bat 2010 is already the no. 8 most popular paid app on iTunes.

That’s because even at $15, the app is a great value for baseball fans. It includes live audio streaming of all games — this year, including a trick that will allow it to play audio in the background while you’re using other apps — and one live video game streamed per day. Subscribers to MLB.TV, the league’s excellent Internet TV service, will be able to watch all those games live on the iPhone again, just as they were able to in the last few months of the 2009 season.

We’re anticipating a separate iPad app from MLB.com once Apple’s tablet goes on sale later this month, potentially including hi-def video playback. MLB Advanced Media was one of the few companies hand-picked by Apple to test early versions of the iPad and demonstrate at its iPad unveiling event in January.

MLB promises more features to appear during the season, too.

Here’s the “what’s new this year” section of the press release:

Key enhancements for expanded baseball coverage in the award-winning At Bat app for 2010 include:

· Spring Training: up-to-the moment scoreboard, statistics and pitch accounts, video highlights of key plays and live audio without blackout restrictions, plus the unprecedented option of live video with MLB.TV beginning in mid-March

· An entire season of MLB.TV, which first appeared in the app last summer, with home and away streams/announcers, and presented in an industry-leading format through the carrier network or WI-FI connectivity

· Background audio playback for simplified multi-tasking

· Video highlight library, searchable by team and by player

· Enhanced live game video for browsing of supplemental content (regular season)

· Push notifications

· Comprehensive section for breaking news and game coverage

· Interactive rosters and player cards

· Full-season schedule calendars

· Multiple favourite team shortcuts



Additional features will debut during the season, including a suite of ‘At The Ballpark’ advantages in At Bat 2010, from customised, proprietary content to fan-experience tools and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.