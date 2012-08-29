The Highest-Paid Baseball Players Of All Time

Cork Gaines
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter

Even though there have been 36 contracts worth at least $100 million in the history of Major League Baseball there are only 12 players that have earned at least $150 million in their playing careers.

And a closer look at the list reveals two common themes: six played for the New York Yankees and five have been linked to performance enhancing drugs.

On the next few pages, we will take a closer look at baseball’s all-time highest paid players (including 2012 salaries).

#12 Roger Clemens ― $150,601,000

Total Seasons: 24

Played with Yankees? 5 seasons

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? Yes

#11 Ken Griffey Jr. ― $151,703,682

Total Seasons: 22

Played with Yankees? No

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? No

#10 Greg Maddux ― $153,845,000

Total Seasons: 23

Played with Yankees? No

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? No

#9 Todd Helton ― $156,490,000

Total Seasons: 16

Played with Yankees? No

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? No

#8 Mariano Rivera ― $159,441,825

Total Seasons: 18

Played with Yankees? 18 seasons

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? No

#7 Gary Sheffield ― $168,008,550

Total Seasons: 22

Played with Yankees? 3 seasons

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? Yes

#6 Chipper Jones ― $168,552,133

Total Seasons: 19

Played with Yankees? No

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? No

#5 Randy Johnson ― $175,550,019

Total Seasons: 22

Played with Yankees? 2 seasons

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? No

#4 Barry Bonds ― $188,245,322

Total Seasons: 22

Played with Yankees? No

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? Yes

#3 Manny Ramirez ― $206,827,769

Total Seasons: 19

Played with Yankees? No

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? Yes

#2 Derek Jeter ― $236,159,364

Total Seasons: 18

Played with Yankees? 18 seasons

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? No

#1 Alex Rodriguez ― $325,416,252

Total Seasons: 19

Played with Yankees? 9 seasons

Linked to Performance Enhancing Drugs? Yes

