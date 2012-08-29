The Highest-Paid Baseball Players Of All Time

Even though there have been 36 contracts worth at least $100 million in the history of Major League Baseball there are only 12 players that have earned at least $150 million in their playing careers.



And a closer look at the list reveals two common themes: six played for the New York Yankees and five have been linked to performance enhancing drugs.

On the next few pages, we will take a closer look at baseball’s all-time highest paid players (including 2012 salaries).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.