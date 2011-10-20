Major League Baseball Has Changed Its Mind And Will Now Let Dirk Nowitzki Throw Out A First Pitch At The World Series

Photo: AP

The Texas Rangers want Dirk Nowitzki to throw out a first pitch at the World Series. Major League Baseball doesn’t.



Because the league office must approve World Series first-pitch assignments, the Dallas Mavericks’ star won’t see the pitcher’s mound.

Sources told ESPNDallas.com the decision may stem from an idea that, in the midst of the ongoing NBA lockout, MLB executives are standing behind their peers. The league insists that has nothing to do with it.

“You want the club’s input in what makes sense for them and then we talk about what makes sense for the team and a good broad-base national appeal,” MLB spokesman Pat Courtney said.

Nowitzki claims to be a diehard Rangers fan that has watched “every playoff game.” He’s also the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

UPDATE: It seems as though league officials have had a change of heart. Nowitzki will now throw out the first pitch at game three in Arlington. I’m guessing the multitude of blog posts and tweets berating MLB’s decision had nothing to do with this.

