Camden Yards is now one of the oldest stadiums in Major League Baseball

Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened in 1992 and began an era in baseball in which teams moved to beautiful, intimate ballparks with a bit of a throwback feel. But now Camden Yards is in its 25th season, and finds itself as one of the oldest in baseball with an entire generation of baseball fans who don’t know what life was like before its construction.

Of the other 29 ballparks in Major League Baseball, only nine are older than Camden Yards. Three of those parks (Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, Dodger Stadium) are iconic symbols of the sport and won’t be replaced anytime soon, and two others (Kauffman Stadium, Angel Stadium) have undergone major renovations in the last 20 years.

That leaves Oakland Coliseum, Rogers Centre, Tropicana Field, and US Cellular Field as the only non-iconic, non-renovated ballparks older than Camden Yards. Two of those, Oakland Coliseum and Tropicana Field, are considered blights on the sport and their teams are actively seeking new stadiums.

Here is a look at the ages of every big league ballpark…

