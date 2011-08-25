These Perfectly Detailed Baseball Stadium Models Will Astonish You

Photo: Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Baseball is one sport where the classic ballparks are often just as much a part of baseball history as the games and players themselves.Steve Wolf is an artist that specialises in creating models of baseballs most famous ballparks. Wolf typically spends 2,000 hours working on each model, depending on the scale and amount of detail. The attention to detail, right down to the electric lights and the manicured grass, is so incredible that in a photo, it is often difficult to distinguish from the real thing.



One of Wolf’s pieces, the model of 1961 Yankee Stadium that covers 49 square feet, was valued at $150,000 in 2007.

Several of Wolf’s pieces are featured in the LA Sports Museum. You can see more of Wolf’s work and learn more about the artist at MajorLeagueModels.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.