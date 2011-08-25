These Perfectly Detailed Baseball Stadium Models Will Astonish You

Cork Gaines

Photo: Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Baseball is one sport where the classic ballparks are often just as much a part of baseball history as the games and players themselves.Steve Wolf is an artist that specialises in creating models of baseballs most famous ballparks. Wolf typically spends 2,000 hours working on each model, depending on the scale and amount of detail. The attention to detail, right down to the electric lights and the manicured grass, is so incredible that in a photo, it is often difficult to distinguish from the real thing.

One of Wolf’s pieces, the model of 1961 Yankee Stadium that covers 49 square feet, was valued at $150,000 in 2007.

Several of Wolf’s pieces are featured in the LA Sports Museum. You can see more of Wolf’s work and learn more about the artist at MajorLeagueModels.com.

Yankee Stadium - Circa 2008

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Yankee Stadium - Circa 2008

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Yankee Stadium - Circa 2008

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Fenway Park - Circa 2000

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Fenway Park - Circa 2000

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Fenway Park - Circa 2000

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Fenway Park - Circa 2000

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Wrigley Field - Circa 1998

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Wrigley Field - Circa 1998

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Comiskey Park - Circa 1990

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Comiskey Park - Circa 1990

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Comiskey Park - Circa 1990

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Ebbets Field - Circa 1913

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Ebbets Field - Circa 1913

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Ebbets Field - Circa 1913

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Polo Grounds - Circa 1888

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Dodger Stadium - Circa 1962

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Dodger Stadium - Circa 1962

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Yankee Stadium - Circa 1961

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Dodger Stadium - Circa 1962

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Dodger Stadium - Circa 1962

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Yankee Stadium - Circa 1961

Major League Models by Steve Wolf

Now take a look at stadiums that no longer exist...

Amazing Vintage Photos Of Sports Stadiums That No Longer Exist >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.