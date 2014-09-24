Major League Baseball's Season Is Not As Long As You May Think

When it comes to the length of the seasons for the five major professional sports leagues in North America, Major League Baseball has a reputation of being a marathon compared to the others. However, if we consider the length of the season it is actually shorter than all others except the NFL.

From the first spring training game through the potential game seven of the World Series on October 29, MLB’s season this year is 246 days long. That is actually 12 days shorter than the 2013-14 NBA season and a full month (31 days) shorter than the most recent NHL season.

The shortest season belongs to the NFL which takes just under six months to go from the first preseason game through the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Major League Soccer has the longest season this year, thanks in part to the mid-season break for the World Cup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.