Major League Baseball Leads The Way By Leveraging Facebook And Twitter Platforms

MLB’s TagOramic starts by stitching together 360 photos (30 across by 12 down) taken over a 20-minute span during the 7th inning of each game. The resulting panoramic photo includes everyone who was at the game that wasn’t off buying a hot dog or taking a bathroom break. By leveraging Facebook Connect, the application allows Facebook members to tag their friends or themselves. Game 1, in San Francisco, Facebook’s hometown, had over 2,800 people tagged (those with the blue markers over their heads in the photo below taking from MLB.com). It’s a great way for MLB to give its fans a lasting memory.



Overall, more than 12 million people Like Major League Baseball or one of its 30 teams on Facebook. While the Yankees lead all teams with 2.3mm fans, the Giants (555,000) beat the Rangers (348,000) in terms of Facebook fans. This is yet another great example of how Internet surfing is just better for Facebook members.

MLB’s TagOramic Leverages Facebook Connect at Game 1 of the World Series.

Photo: MLB.com

Following each of the World Series games, MLB.com has a wrap up that includes all kinds of stories, videos, photos and stats. One particularly fun infographic is featured below is referred to as “MLB GAME PULSE: Charting the game’s top moments with highlights and tweets.” Laid out as a timeline over the course of the nine inning game, the graph below from game 4 reveals that Giants had a higher volume of tweets the entire game, as they dominated in a 4-0 shutout. Not surprisingly, the tweet volume spiked every time the Giants scored. The infographic also included video replay of each of the highlights. This is just another great example of MLB.com pushing the envelope under the leadership of Bob Bowman, the long time president of MLB Advanced Media.

MLB’s Game Pulse of Game 4 of the World Series.

Photo: MLB.com

To follow the chatter on Twitter during the game, we like Tweetbeat, who presented realtime streaming of mentions of both teams in side-by-side viewing.



Photo: Tweatbeat

With over 175 million registered users, Twitter growth continues to accelerate, with over 375,000 new members now joining daily. With an increasing number of sites leveraging Twitter’s data, we believe the site is well on its way to ubiquity similar to Facebook.

This article originally appeared at SecondShares and is republished here with permission.

