Major League Baseball Is Once Again Under Fire For An Offensive Cap

Major League Baseball teams will wear special Stars and Stripes caps on the Fourth of July. While the red, white, and blue pattern looks silly on most teams, it looks downright horrible on the Cleveland Indians cap.



Nevermind that the logo is already an ignorant caricature of a race of people and nevermind the short-sightedness of covering a Native American logo with stars and stripes. Many feel the logo just looks a little too much like a Blackface cartoon.

This is the second time this season MLB was set to release a questionable cap. Before the season, the Braves were reportedly going to bring back a logo many deemed racist. Those plans were scrapped after widespread criticism (MLB denied they had made a final decision even though evidence suggested otherwise).

