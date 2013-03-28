Major League Baseball Franchise Values Soar 23% In One Year

APForbes.com



has released their annual list of Major League Baseball franchise valuations. The New York Yankees top the list with a value of $2.3 billion, up 24% from 2012.But the Yankees are not alone in their sudden jump in value as the average increase was 23%.The biggest reason for the rise in values is the recent surge in television revenue.

In all, 19 teams saw their value jump at least 20%, led by the Oakland A’s, who went from $321 million in 2012 to $468 million in 2013, a 46% increase. The Pittsburgh Pirates ($479M, +43%) and Tampa Bay Rays ($451M, +40%) were not far behind.

Other than the Yankees, three other teams are valued at at least $1.0 billion, including the Los Angeles Dodgers ($1.6B), Boston Red Sox ($1.3B), and Chicago Cubs ($1.0B).

The Rays are the least valuable franchise at $451 million. However, their value has more than doubled in just the last seven seasons.

