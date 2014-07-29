Another Sign That The Death Of Baseball Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

Are sports fans losing interest in baseball? Not according to attendance.

Major League Baseball announced that the sport has had its best stretch of weekend attendance since 2008.

MLB

While people will point to lagging television ratings during the postseason, regular season baseball is as strong as ever. Since Citi Field and the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009 average attendance in MLB has been remarkably consistent, averaging between 30,138 (2010) and 30,895 (2012). This season, games are averaging 30,364 with another month of summer before kids return to school. That is a lot of fans for a season that is twice as long as the NBA's.

