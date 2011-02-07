Major Japanese Sumo Tournament Canceled Due To Match-Fixing Allegations

Say it ain’t sumo! A match-fixing scandal has rocked the Japanese sumo world, forcing the cancellation of the upcoming Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.



Police had been investigating accusations of baseball gambling among sumo wrestlers, but they revealed on Wednesday that they had discovered text messages indicating that matches had been thrown.

Since the investigation has been ongoing and officials are concerned about the loss of public trust, the decision was made to cancel the tourney for the first time since World War II.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.