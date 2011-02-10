10 Iconic American Factories That Have Closed In The Past Two Years

Photo: AP Images

America is on its way to becoming the world’s first truly post-industrial nation. Factory jobs have been shed by the thousands and cities that once relied on industry have been shattered.Of course this trend has been going on for the past 40 years or so. Only recently it has been getting worse.



November 2008: DHL closes its Wilmington, Oh. distribution facility A town with a population of 12,000 loses 3,500 jobs at once as DHL ceases it's entire North American operation. Wilmington becomes a media poster child for small cities in the financial crisis as home foreclosure rates climb to 1 in every 389 homes by the end of 2009. December 2008: General Motors closes Janesville, Wisc. Plant GM 's 'Largest Facility Under One Roof' shutters as 2008 comes to an end. Roughly 750 jobs (an estimated 10 per cent of the entire community's jobs in total) are eliminated entirely. May 2009: Pilgrim's Pride Foods closes Farmerville, Louisiana facility 1,300 jobs lost in small Louisiana community as family food production company files for bankruptcy protection. Overall, corporate re-structuring of Pilgrim's Pride will eliminate more than 3,000 by the end of 2009. September 2009: General Motors shuts down Pontiac, Mich. plant Pontiac, Michigan loses 1,100 jobs as GM ends all production on the town's namesake line of cars. Unemployment rate in Pontiac hits a corresponding all-time high. November 2009: International Paper closes Franklin, Virginia mill Company shuts down paper mill that has been operating for more than a century, terminating 1,100 jobs. April 2010: Morell & Co. closes Sioux City, Iowa processing plant The Smithfield Foods subsidiary shuts down its pork processing plant and 1,450 jobs are lost at one of Sioux City's largest employers. April 2010: Toyota closes NUMMI factory in Fremont, CA A staggering 4,500 jobs are lost as Toyota cannot withstand internal corporate crisis. A local Business Development Group estimates that the plant closing will adversely effect another 18,800 in the East Bay area either in lost wages of the laid off, or interactions with local suppliers. June 2010: Whirlpool Closes its Evansville, Ind. factory Appliance giant moves entire refrigerator assembly operation to Mexico. 1,100 jobs lost at factory opened in 1956. July 2010: Chrysler shutters Twinsburg, Oh. plant As part of bankruptcy filing, Chrysler closes Twinsburg Stamping Plant, almost 1,000 jobs lost in town with a population of just over 17,000. November 2010: Dell shuts down factory in Winston-Salem, NC 905 jobs will be sacrificed as hardware company responds to struggling stock prices. Dell will pay the city $15,586,000 for any possible further damage caused to the community as a result of the layoffs. And now let's mourn what these factory closings mean to the American consumer... 19 Iconic Products That America Doesn't Make Anymore>

