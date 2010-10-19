Hedge Funds Just Missed A Huge Opportunity On A Major Hot mum Stock All Of Their Wives Probably Use

Photo: YouTube

Allergan just got the go-ahead to sell Botox as a migraine treatment, as reported by Bloomberg, and with the drug’s stock price surging, somebody’s slapping their head right now.Tons of big hedge fund managers just missed out big time.



Berkshire Hathaway; Greenlight; Harbinger; FrontPoint; Paulson & Co. – according to these fund’s most recent SEC filings, none of them are holding Allergan.

Steve Cohen is one of the few that will be laughing – SAC still has a stake as of June 30.

Third Point, unfortunately, did have a stake, but sold out at the beginning of the year. So did Fox Point and Eton Park.

Big mistake.

Bloomberg predicts that new approval may take the drug’s annual sales to $2.3 billion, doubling its current revenue.

And Buffett, Falcone, Paulson and their ilk are the last people that should have completely missed the Botox boat.

Look at their wives. Some of them must be users. They’re still hotties – in their forties.

And – ask any woman and she’ll tell you that we can already see a gaggle of New York ladies buying up Allergan and brushing off the Botox stigma with an it’s-totally-for-my-headache spiel.

Many women who were previously nervous about getting botox treatment – or who just hated needles – are going to be much more likely to try the drug. Now it’s a head-ache cure. Kind of like taking Tylenol, but with a better bonus.

Goldmine.

