We finally have more details about what's going to happen to the most iconic dining room in NYC

Getty Images View of atmosphere at Love Heals, The Alison Gertz Foundation For AIDS Education 20th Anniversary gala at the Four Seasons Restaurant on November 9, 2011 in New York City.

In July, The Four Seasons Restaurant will change hands and be placed firmly in the grip of one of the hottest restaurant groups in NYC, Major Food Group.

It almost seems like a contradiction. The Four Seasons is a historical landmark, a classic run by the same duo for decades.

The feeling in the dining room is a quiet calm. Major Food Group’s restaurants, hits like Dirty French and Carbone, are raucous, trendy affairs.

But now we know more about Major Food Group’s vision for the restaurant, thanks to Jeff Gordinier at The New York Times.

To understand it, though, you have to know one thing. In The Four Seasons there are two dining rooms. The first you enter is the Grill Room. It’s where the powerful on Wall Street, in media, and in politics plot world domination.

Then there’s the Pool Room (it’s got a pool in it). This is where people celebrate.

Major, which is helmed by chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi as well as their business partner, Jeff Zalaznick, has two distinct visions for each room.

The menu in the Grill Room will hark back to The Four Seasons’ earlier days. The restaurant opened in 1959, and Carbone told the NYT that he’s looking at reviving recipes from the first decade of its existence.

The NYT described it as a “masculine, meat-embracing and signified by the brisk confidence of the Kennedy years.”

The Pool Room, however, will be just the opposite. It will look forward into a new future for the restaurant where Torrissi said “nothing will be a reference to what happened in the past.”

One cool detail is that they have hired a Mexican designer to create huge, elaborate trolleys for food presentation.

What will not change is the design of the restaurant. Remember, it’s a city landmark. If it’s not nailed down, though, it could be up for grabs. And we know that a bunch of the furniture in the restaurant is going to be auctioned off.

So we’ll see.

For the full rundown head to the NYT>>

NOW WATCH: This behaviour could kill your chances in a Goldman Sachs interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.