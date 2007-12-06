Major Firings at NBC News, MSNBC; CNBC Safe--Post

NBC is planning to fire dozens of staffers at NBC News and MSNBC, the Post reports, with the goal of saving $20-$40 million. The cuts are said to include both news-gathering and operations. Head of primetime programming Bill Wolf and Editorial Director Davidson Goldin are reportedly toast:

Sources inside or close to NBC yesterday claimed the cuts, which are expected to come down this week or next, will be weighted evenly between NBC News and MSNBC. CNBC staffers are being shielded from this round of cuts because Zucker wants the network to be at full strength now that the battle with Fox Business Network has begun…



Among those set to have their jobs eliminated at MSNBC are two holdovers from previous regimes – head of primetime programming Bill Wolf and Editorial Director Davidson Goldin. Wolf is a holdover from Rick Kaplan’s days with NBC, while Goldin was recruited to the network when Dan Abrams served as general manager…

More telling than the departures themselves, however, is the fact that NBC has no plans to replace any of these positions, according to one company insider. A second company insider noted that with ratings on the entertainment side of NBC down about 15 per cent in November sweeps, an ongoing writer’s strike and an anticipated tough economy heading into 2008, the pace and proportion of cuts may accelerate rather than wane after the current round is complete.