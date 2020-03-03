Over 20,000 people have signed a petition to cancel SXSW over coronavirus worries. Here's a list of all the major event cancellations due to the outbreak so far.

Jay Janner/Associated Press Events across the globe are cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, and 15,000 people want South by Southwest to be one of them.

Events are being cancelled and postponed around the globe to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed at least 3,048 people and infected more than 89,000.

Nearly 20,000 people have signed a petition to cancel South by Southwest (SXSW), an annual media festival in Austin, Texas, due to the outbreak, but so far, the festival has not been cancelled.

Many other noteworthy events, from conferences to festivals to sporting events, have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus, including Facebooks’s annual F8 conference and the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Here’s a round-up of major events that have been cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19 so far.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Several major corporate conferences have been cancelled or postponed because of the outbreak, including F8, Facebook’s annual conference for developers. F8 is Facebook’s biggest event of the year, and it’s set to be replaced with local events and live-streamed content.

Facebook also cancelled its annual Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco, which was supposed to host 5,000 people.

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which is the biggest smartphone conference of the year, was cancelled after major companies including LG, Amazon, Sony, Ericsson, Facebook, Nvidia, MediaTek, Sprint, and Vivo pulled out of the event because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Workday’s annual internal sales conference is going to be a virtual event, as the in-person conference was cancelled due to the outbreak.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Fransisco was cancelled because of the outbreak after major companies like Sony and Microsoft pulled out of the event.

EmTech Asia, a conference in Singapore about business and technology, has been postponed to August because of growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Google News Initiative Global Summit, Google’s annual news conference, was cancelled because of the outbreak.

The Trump administration postponed the ASEAN Summit in Las Vegas, which connects the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian nations.

Shopify cancelled its annual developer conference, Unite, because of the outbreak.

Semi, which is a global organisation that includes companies that are vendors of semiconductor production systems and materials, cancelled its Semicon conventions in Korea and China due to concerns about the coronavirus.

It’s not just conferences that are getting cancelled and postponed — Tokyo’s famous cherry blossom festival was cancelled because of the outbreak …

… and so was Okinawa’s Azalea Festival.

Venice authorities cancelled the last two days of the historic Venice carnival because of the outbreak.

Several fashion shows for Paris and Milan’s fashion weeks were cancelled, including Giorgio Armani’s.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai fashion week will still go on, but instead of in-person with a live audience, the event will be live-streamed online because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The outbreak is affecting sporting events too. Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed because of the outbreak.

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) cancelled three tournaments in Asia because of concerns about the coronavirus …

… and the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour Series-China was cancelled altogether.

Similarly, the World Athletics Indoor Championships will be postponed until 2021 because of the outbreak.

The Dalai Lama has cancelled all upcoming public events indefinitely because of the outbreak.

