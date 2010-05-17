Major Escalation Of Bangkok Riots Coming... Here's Everything You Need To Know

Joe Weisenthal
bangkok update

According to The Guardian, the Thai government is planning a major offensive into the protestors camps tomorrow. Women and children are being warned to leave, which is a sign that serious violence is expected (not that there hasn’t been plenty).

Our Bangkok-based writer Vincent Fernando has been tweeting up a storm on the moment to moment changes, so you should follow his Tweets here.

And for background, read read Fernando’s feature on it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us thailand war