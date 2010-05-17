Major Escalation Of Bangkok Riots Coming... Here's Everything You Need To Know

According to The Guardian, the Thai government is planning a major offensive into the protestors camps tomorrow. Women and children are being warned to leave, which is a sign that serious violence is expected (not that there hasn’t been plenty).



Our Bangkok-based writer Vincent Fernando has been tweeting up a storm on the moment to moment changes, so you should follow his Tweets here.

And for background, read read Fernando’s feature on it here.

