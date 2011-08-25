MAJOR EARTHQUAKE Hits Remote Part Of Peru: No Immediate Reports Of Injury

At 13:46 ET a magnitude-7 earthquake hit a sparsely populated area of Peru.

There are no immediate reports of injury or damage, according to Reuters. The epicentre is not near Peru’s mining region.

Upgraded to magnitude-7 by the USGS, the quake is around 10 times more powerful than yesterday’s magnitude-5.9 quake in DC. (The Richter scale increase logarithmically.)

Although larger than the DC quake, this quake is expected to cause less damage and injury due to location.

