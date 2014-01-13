Major CSIRO Technology Breakthrough: They Made A Dragon For Sophie, Aged 7

You can’t accuse the scientists at the CSIRO of slacking off over the summer break.

Last week we reported how they’d received a letter from seven-year-old Sophie, asking Australia’s top research institution if they could make her a dragon.

She wrote:

Hello Lovely Scientist

My name is Sophie and I am 7 years old. My dad told me about the scientists at the CSIRO. Would it be possible if you can make a dragon for me. I would like it if you could but if you can’t thats fine.

I would call it Toothless if it was a girl and if it is a boy I would name it Stuart.

I would keep it in my special green grass area where there are lots of space. I would feed it raw fish and I would put a collar on it. If it got hurt I would bandage it if it hurt himself. I would play with it every weekend when there is no school.

Love from Sophie

Sophie’s letter to the CSIRO

The CSIRO apologised for not having put much effort into dragon research up until now. And then got cracking.

The CSIRO’s latest technological breakthough – a titanium dragon called Toothless

On Friday morning, Toothless – Sophie’s choice if it was a girl – the blue female dragon of the species “seadragonus giganticus maximus” was born.

She’s made of titanium and demonstrates the amazing power of 3D printing. The CSIRO has a lab in Melbourne where it makes everything from biomedical implants to aerospace parts.

Toothless is now on her way to her new home in Brisbane with Sophie.

Amazed by the result, it’s not surprise that Sophie now wants to be a CSIRO scientist when she grows up.

Watch Toothless the dragon come to life at the CSIRO’s Lab 22

