3 major cruise lines are enforcing stricter mask policies amid rising Omicron cases

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas, is seen moored in the Port of Miami on August 1, 2021. Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 cases are spiking in the US as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival are now tightening their onboard mask policies.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian recently faced COVID-19 outbreaks aboard their cruise ships.

Three major cruise lines are now implementing stricter onboard masking policies as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the US amid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Passengers aboard Norwegian, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean’s fleets are now required to mask up unless they’re eating, drinking, in their own staterooms, or in an uncrowded open-aired section of the ship, the cruise lines announced on their websites.

Carnival and Norwegian’s policies will remain in effect through January 2022, while Royal Caribbean’s protocols apply to sailings through January 5.

“With the recent uptick of COVID-19 in the world and added Omicron variant concerns, we feel it prudent to temporarily tighten our onboard health protocols,” Royal Caribbean said in a memo sent to guests last week.

This update comes as cruise ships are facing a resurgence in COVID-19 outbreaks. On Saturday, 48 passengers and crew aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19. The cruise line, which has a vaccine mandate, said 95% of people aboard the ship and 98% of those who tested positive were vaccinated.

Like Royal Caribbean, in early December Norwegian faced a virus outbreak aboard its Norwegian Breakaway ship. At least 17 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, and at least one was suspected to have been infected by the Omicron variant, CBS News reported. Norwegian is also operating with a vaccine mandate.