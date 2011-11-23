Massive 52-Car Catastrophe On Germany's Autobahn Leaves 3 Dead

Foggy weather resulted in a huge pile up on the Autobahn near the Dutch border on Friday, leaving three dead and dozens injured.



According to Autoblog, this normally sedate area of the Autobahn was overcome with fog late Friday, and the poor conditions immediately resulted in a minor two car fender bender.

However, with the weather rapidly deteriorating and visibility at a minimum, the quickly approaching traffic did not have the time needed to react.

Two women and a man were killed while 34 others were injured. Two of the fatalities were individuals who had left their cars after the accident, the third was found in his car at the bottom of an embankment.

The vast majority of Germany’s Autobahn is now speed limited and it appears this was a case of multiple drivers going far too quickly for the conditions. Check out the video for the scene after the crash.

