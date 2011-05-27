"Major Computer Network Problems" At defence Firm Lockheed Martin

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Just hitting the wires.Reuters is reporting that Lockheed Martin is experiencing “major computer network problems.”



There’s no indication if this is just a technical issue, or a bigger matter related to cybersecurity, but given the company’s access to important/sensitive information, it’s obviously a cause for some concern.

The official comment from the spokesperson is: “We have policies and procedures in place to mitigate the cyber threats to our business, and we remain confident in the integrity of our robust, multilayered information systems security.”

So that means very little. We’ve put in an email and phone call to learn more.

