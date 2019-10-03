The 25 major US companies with the best work-life balance

10’000 Hours/Getty Images Workers want flexible schedules, and these companies deliver.

Job-listing site Comparably just released its annual ranking of the 25 large companies where employees have the best work-life balance.

Major retailers like Starbucks and Target boasted good work-life balances.

Tech companies like Zoom, Intuit, and Dynatrace also ranked in the top 10 companies.

Goodbye office ping-pong and other outlandish perks: these days, workers are increasingly looking for companies that offer flexible work hours.

In fact, millennials and Gen Z candidates list work-life balance as one of their top company perks.



Job-listing site Comparably analysed anonymous employee feedback on their website to measure fair pay, perks, benefits, and work environment to find out what companies are the best at offering employees flexible schedules.

Retailers like Starbucks and Target topped the list, while computer software and other tech companies like Intuit also gave employees work-life balance.

Here are the 25 major companies where employees have the best work-life balance, plus worker quotes provided by Comparably from user posts. You can find a longer list with 25 small to midsize companies (as well as Comparably’s methodology) here.

25. Ultimate Software (computer software)

Location: Weston, Florida

Employee quote: “We have unlimited paid time off so we can spend time doing the things that we love outside of work, like travel, hobbies and family time.”

24. Genesis10 (information technology and services)

Location: New York City, New York

Employee quote: “Forward thinking when it comes to work life balance – flexible timings for employees.”

23. Anritsu (electrical manufacturing)

Location: Morgan Hill, California

Employee quote: “Good work-life balance and good friendly people.”

22. Stryker (medical device)

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Employee quote: “I like being able to work virtually. It is wonderful for my lifestyle/family.”

21. Fuze (computer software)

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Freedom and flexibility! It not only increases productive, but boosts life quality.”

20. ADP (human resources)

Location: Roseland, New Jersey

Employee quote: “ADP provides an environment that is challenging with an understanding that work-life balance is important as well.”

19. Golden Hippo (marketing and advertising)

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Employee quote: “They give me the flexibility I need to be a mother but also push me to be better and learn more skills.”

18. KeepTruckin (computer software)

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “We are collaborative, everyone is so supportive, helpful, always there for each other in every aspect, work or even outside of work with your personal life.”

17. Pipedrive (computer software)

Location: New York City, New York

Employee quote: “Love that there are no fixed timetables and the possibility to work from home. The office itself is quiet and your team is always there for you.”

16. Kohl’s (retail)

Location: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Employee quote: “I really appreciate the flexibility of hours and days worked.”

15. Vector Marketing (consumer goods)

Location: Olean, New York

Employee quote: “Their priority is their people as human beings with real lives in and out of the business.”

14. Workfront (computer software)

Location: Lehi, Utah

Employee quote: “Family comes first, so they understand work-life balance.”

13. HubSpot (internet)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “I love the unlimited vacation and autonomy to work remotely as needed.”

12. Cherwell Software (computer software)

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Employee quote: “Flexible working from home is the best part of my compensation package.”

11. LogMeIn (computer software)

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Great team, focused on the goals but limiting themselves with boundaries.”

10. Costco (retail)

Location: Issaquah, Washington

Employee quote: “Outstanding network for outside resources such as counseling, finding daycare, legal, in home care to name just a few.”

9. DoorDash (internet)

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “They understand that people have lives so they aren’t able to work everyday of the week.”

8. Globant (information technology & services)

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “Flexible hours and chill out spaces allow me to grow both as a professional and personally.”

7. Northside Hospital (hospital and healthcare)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Employee quote: “They are very compassionate to self-care needs of the employees and do not overwork them.”

6. Zoom Video Communications (information technology and services)

Location: San Jose, California

Employee quote: “The leadership team is intelligent, empathetic and caring. They understand the importance of excelling professionally but care just as much about our personal life happiness.”

5. Trimble (electronic manufacturing)

Location: Sunnyvale, California

Employee quote: “The flexibility is perfect and shows that the company cares about personal lives just as much as professional lives.”

4. Target (retail)

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Employee quote: “I really appreciate the chance they have given me. When my mother was sick they let me turn my schedule around to fit her needs.”

3. Dynatrace (computer software)

Location: Waltham, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “I love the flexibility to work in a virtual environment. It allows me to get up and be productive quickly and longer throughout the day because I do not have to deal with commute time.”

2. Intuit (computer software)

Location: Mountain View, California

Employee quote: “It’s a collaborative, respectful work environment that has great work-life balance, recognising that we can run a marathon together, but with no expectations that people can sprint a marathon.”

1. Starbucks (retail)

Location: Seattle, Washington

Employee quote: “Leadership is flexible and understanding.”

