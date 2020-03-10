Columbia, Stanford, and other major US colleges and universities that have switched to remote classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images Columbia University is one of the schools that is temporarily going remote to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.

Classes are being held online across the US to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed about 3,900 people and infected more than 111,000 as of Monday.

Some universities, like Rice, are shifting to virtual courses after a community member tested positive for the virus.

Others, like Columbia University, are holding courses remotely for precautionary reasons.

Here’s are all the major colleges and universities that have switched to remote courses so far.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Columbia University in New York City cancelled classes through Tuesday. After that, they will take place remotely for the rest of the week over concerns about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Source: The New York Times

Starting March 23, after its spring break, Princeton University will also hold classes virtually.

John Greim / Getty Images

Source: The New York Times, Princeton University

After a faculty member tested positive for the virus, the University of Washington announced it will hold classes remotely for the rest of the semester. As of Monday, 19 people have died in Washington state from the coronavirus.

Mike Peters/Shutterstock

Source: The Washington Post

Over in Houston, Rice University cancelled in-person classes for the rest of the week after staff member tested positive for the virus. It also banned meetings of more than 100 people until May.

AP/Pat Sullivan

Source: Texas Tribune

At Stanford University in California, classes will take place online for the rest of the quarter over concerns about the outbreak.

Beck Diefenbach/Reuters Cyclists pass through Stanford’s Main Quad.

Source: The New York Times

