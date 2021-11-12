A major character was killed off during the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’/’Station 19’ crossover – and showrunner Krista Vernoff is ‘heartbroken’

Okieriete Onaodowan’s character, Dean Miller (right), died during a ‘Station 19’ crossover episode with ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Mitch Haaseth / Contributor / Getty Images

“Station 19” star Okieriete Onaodowan departed the ABC drama last night after his character was shockingly killed off on a crossover episode with “Grey’s Anatomy.”

In the episode, Onaodowan’s character, Dean Miller, was seriously injured while rescuing civilians from a burst gas line.

The fan-favorite died before rescuers could get him to the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The “Hamilton” veteran has been with the show since its creation in 2018, TV Line reported.

“It’s been a pleasure being Dean,” Onaodowan said, according to TV Line.

“I have Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, Paris Barclay and ABC to thank for allowing me to bring him to life. I am grateful I got to work with the most loving, kind and dedicated crew in network TV.

“And most importantly, thanks to the fans for showing Dean so much love,” he added. “I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!”

“Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff said she was heartbroken to see Onaodowan go, TV Line reported.

“I am a better artist and human for having had the opportunity to work with Okieriete Onaodowan,” she said. “I am heartbroken by the loss of Dean Miller and that I no longer get to write for Oak.”