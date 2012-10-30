Building Facade Collapses In Manhattan At 8th And 14th Street

A four-story building facade has collapsed at 8th Ave and 14th Street in Manhattan.



No one was injured, though there were people inside when the facade fell, NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly said on CNN.

The building at 92 8th Ave in Chelsea included multiple high-end apartments, which rented for $4,395/month according to Huff Po’s Meg Robertson. A restaurant called Muscle Maker Grill was on the ground floor.

Similar collapses have been reported in Brooklyn and Queens, plus there’s the hanging crane in Midtown.

UPDATE: Here’s video from NYMag:



Here’s a photo from Gilad Lotan on twitter:

Photo: twitter.com

Here’s a photo from Meg Robertson, who tweets: “No one injured amazingly.”

Photo: Meg Robertson on twitter.com

Many fire trucks and police cars have been spotted outside. Here another picture from Gilad Lotan:

Photo: instagram.com

Here’s what the building looked like before:

Get the latest hurricane news >

See pictures of hurricane damage >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.