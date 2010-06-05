A Major BP Joint-Venture In Russia Just Went Bankrupt

Photo: moscowtopnews.com

A Russian drilling company controlled by a BP joint venture just declared bankruptcy. Rusia Petroleum said it could not repay loans, blaming Moscow for high production quotas and limits on export.This is a horrible coincidence for BP.



The Moscow Times:

TNK-BP is pushing its unit that controls the huge Kovykta gas field into bankruptcy, TNK-BP said Thursday, as it has failed to sell the field to the government.Rusia Petroleum, which controls Kovykta and whose management is loyal to TNK-BP, said it could not repay its loans and filed a petition to the local arbitration court of the Irkutsk region to initiate bankruptcy.

TNK-BP tried to sell the underperforming contract to Gazprom for $1 billion in 2007.

A loss for TNK-BP will make a big impact on the British company. TNK-BP accounts for a quarter of BP’s global production and 10% of revenue, according to Foreign Policy.

