California To Sue "Major Bank" Today -- It Is Keeping Which One A Secret

A penchant for build-up and suspense apparently is not limited to Hollywood.



California’s attorney general’s office announced yesterday that it would unveil a lawsuit alleging that a major bank committed fraud against Calpers and Calstrs, two of the United States’ largest pension funds, Reuters reported.

But it did not say which bank would be sued.

One can assume the eyes of “major banks” will be on California Attorney General Jerry Brown.

We’ll let you know who the lucky bank is after the unveiling today!

