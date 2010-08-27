Major Bank Shares Crawling Lower Into The Close

Gregory White

As we head into the close, major bank shares are continuing to crawl lower after having a positive start to the day.

There may be some concern that the profit taking associated with a new round of quantitative easing may not be soon coming as we head into the Jackson Hole meeting of Fed officials tomorrow.

  • JPMorgan down 1.38%
  • Goldman Sachs down 1.77%
  • Morgan Stanley down 2.07%

Check out this chart of Morgan Stanley’s performance today:

MS 826

