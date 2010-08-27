Major Bank Shares Crawling Lower Into The Close

As we head into the close, major bank shares are continuing to crawl lower after having a positive start to the day.
There may be some concern that the profit taking associated with a new round of quantitative easing may not be soon coming as we head into the Jackson Hole meeting of Fed officials tomorrow.
- JPMorgan down 1.38%
- Goldman Sachs down 1.77%
- Morgan Stanley down 2.07%
Check out this chart of Morgan Stanley’s performance today:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.