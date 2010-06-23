Major Australian Broker Sonray Collapses, Thousands Of Client Accounts Frozen

We’re not quite sure what to make of this story, but it should be something on your radar, considering the concerns about the precarious Australian economy.



Sydney Morning Hearld:

One of the country’s biggest intermediary brokers, Melbourne-based Sonray Capital, collapsed at 11pm yesterday, freezing 3000 client accounts.

Ferrier Hodgson has been appointed as the administrators and will meet the corporate watchdog Australian Securities & Investments Commission to investigate the reason for the collapse.

Sonray is a so-called introduction brokerage, specialising in online and advisory services in global equities, futures, foreign exchange and other investments, according to a statement from Ferrier Hodgson.

