Major developers are bringing their apps to the Windows phone

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft’s plan to get apps onto phones that runs Windows seems to be working as more and more developers are bringing their apps to the platform.

Over the past few weeks developers including Uber, The Wall Street Journal, Netflix, Shazam, TuneIn Radio, AccuWeather, and more have released apps for Windows 10 that also run on phones.

Beyond these recent additions, apps from Adobe, Dropbox, Foursquare, Twitter, and Wolfram Alpha are also all universal and ready to go on Windows phones.

In a recent review of the Lumia 950XL, the flagship Windows phone available now, The Verge took issue with the lack of apps, saying that the phone was unappealing because “so many apps are still missing or inadequate.”

However, as more and more developers discover how easy it is to make an app for Windows 10 universal — which also includes Xbox and anything else that runs the operating system — the “app gap” between Windows Phone and iOS (or Android) will narrow.

According to Microsoft, developing a universal app is just like developing another other app for a single platform except at the end there is the option to put it onto a PC, laptop, smartphone, Xbox, or any other device.

Windows 10 does still lack some made-for-iOS or made-for-Android apps, but the gap is becoming smaller as Microsoft leverages the sheer user numbers for Windows 10 — around 200 million now — to get big name apps onboard.

Microsoft has increasingly been focusing on other platforms, such as iOS and Android, by bringing all of the Office suite to them. The addition of high-profile apps to its own ecosystem is still, however, a boost and an important part of getting Windows 10 to one billion users.

