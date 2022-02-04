How to grow and care for a majesty palm

Indoors, majesty palms can grow up to 10 feet tall. New Africa/Shutterstock

Although they are slow-growers, majesty palms are one of the largest indoor houseplants.

Majesty palms are native to Madagascar and prefer a slightly humid and sunny environment.

Majesty palms, like all true palms, are non-toxic to dogs and cats.

With its lush, regal fronds, the majesty palm (Ravenea rivularis) is the perfect indoor tree to add an elegant and tropical touch. Native to the river banks of Madagascar, this sturdy houseplant is not only popular for its substantial size and beauty, but for its moderate to slow growth rate which accommodates smaller indoor spaces. With proper care, this plant can grow about one foot each year, reaching up to 10 feet in height total.

“I love taking my majesty palm outdoors for a couple months in the summer for its annual summer vacation since they make gorgeous patio plants!” says Mary Jane Duford, gardening expert and founder of the gardening blog Home for the Harvest. “I place them out of direct sunlight, but let them soak up the outdoor environment.”

Duford shares her best care tips on how to keep any majesty palm healthy, hardy, and looking majestic.

At a glance Botanical name: Ravenea rivularis

Ravenea rivularis Commonly known as: Majesty palm, Majestic palm

Majesty palm, Majestic palm Hardiness zone: 9-11

9-11 Toxic to pets: No

No Watering frequency: Once to twice a week

Once to twice a week Soil type: Acidic, well-draining soil

Acidic, well-draining soil Light exposure: Bright indirect to direct light

Water

Water a majesty palm once or twice a week. New Africa/Shutterstock

In their natural habitat, majesty palms develop a trunk as any tree would. Majesty palms grown as potted houseplants, however, do not have a trunk and instead have a crown of leaves at the base.

“When watering majesty palms, pour the water onto the soil around the base of the plant,” says Duford. “Avoid pouring water in or around the crown of the plant, as this can lead to rot. This is common at the tips of new fronds. They may be damaged by rot before they have a chance to emerge and unfurl.”

Since the majesty palm is slow-growing and doesn’t produce too many fronds each year, Duford advises avoiding watering the base of the fronds. To keep a majesty palm hydrated, she recommends keeping it slightly moist, but never soggy.

“Majesty palm trees grow naturally near streams and do not mind wet soil as long as the water is fresh and root respiration is enabled,” says Duford. “You may have to water your palm more than once a week, letting just the top inch of soil dry out in between waterings.”

Quick tip: “If the soil becomes crusty at the top over time, take a chopstick or skewer and poke holes in the top few inches of soil to allow water to seep into the soil rather than running down the sides of the desiccated root ball,” says Duford.



Potting and fertilizer

Majesty palms enjoy a well-draining soil containing peat moss, loam, and/or sand. Cactus potting mixes are great options for majesty palms, and mixing in some additional peat moss offers good drainage, acidity, and moisture retention.

To fertilize a majesty palm, Duford recommends feeding it a couple times during the spring and summer growing season with natural and organic fertilizer specifically made for palms and other tropical plants.

“I fertilize my majesty palms twice each year with a slow-release organic fertilizer that includes not only NPK but also other key nutrients like magnesium, iron, manganese, and sulfur,” says Duford. “Most palm fertilizers will have a relatively low amount of phosphorus (P) and a relatively high amount of potassium (K) in the NPK ratio shown on the package to support the plant in growing lush green fronds.”

Light and temperature

Since majesty palms are native to a warm and humid region, replicating this climate will allow the plant to thrive. Duford suggests keeping it in a bright spot, away from excessive direct sunlight which can scorch the leaves.

“Majesty palm trees grow best in warm, slightly moist, and bright environments,” says Duford. “I keep my largest majesty palm in a bright corner beside a window near the kitchen where it can receive ample bright yet indirect light.”

Majesty palms also prefer slight humidity, which means keeping a humidifier nearby can be helpful to its growth and health. According to Duford, majesty palms can grow comfortably in most indoor temperatures and grow outside in frost-free climates.

“In general, if humans are comfortable with the air humidity, then houseplants will be too, but majesty palm certainly prefers air on the humid side,” says Duford. “However, avoid misting as it can lead to water spots on the leaves that are difficult to remove.”

Common problems

While majesty palms are quite resistant to diseases and pests, they can be susceptible to fungus gnats, scale, and spider mites when grown indoors. Fungus gnats, Duford says, may be the most common since majesty palms thrive in slightly moist soil.

To prevent pests, she recommends spraying new plants from the store with an organic insecticide to decrease the amounts of any pests imported with the plant, as well as keeping it separated from current. houseplants for a few weeks to avoid spreading new pests.

Pruning

Majesty palms grow upward naturally. Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images

Unlike many houseplants, majesty palms only typically need to be pruned for appearance rather than shape since they naturally grow in an upright symmetrical habit. Duford recommends removing older fronds that have become yellowed but avoid removing healthy fronds from this slow-grower if possible as the plant needs them for photosynthesis.

Insider’s takeaway

The majesty palm may have some royal demands of just the right amount of humidity, light, and moisture. However, with the right fertilizer and soil, consistent watering schedule, and adequate light, the majesty palm can be the queen of any indoor castle.