A $20 million 3-deck superyacht made in Dubai won best in show at the world's biggest in-water boat event. Here's a look inside.

Courtesy of Gulf Craft via Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has established itself as the biggest in-water boat show in the world.

With credentials like that, it’s no surprise that the largest and most lavish yachts from shipyards across the world flocked to South Florida in early November for a chance to entice over 100,000 boat showgoers for the event’s 60th year.

The yacht that impressed the most of all was Majesty 140.

The over 140-foot superyacht built in Dubai by Gulf Craft, in addition to being named best in show by NBC Sports, sold for around $US20 million on closing day, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Keep reading for a closer look at the “best in show” superyacht.

Majesty 140, a superyacht built in Dubai by Gulf Craft, was named the best in show at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at the beginning of November.

Courtesy of Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft via Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Source:

South Florida Sun Sentinel



Although the vessel is less than half the size of Madsummer, the 311-foot megayacht that was the show’s largest debut this year, it’s certainly not lacking in luxurious amenities.

Courtesy of Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft via Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Source:



Business Insider, Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft

It has its own “beach club” on an upper deck …

Courtesy of Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft via Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Source:





Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft



… with multiple spots to lounge around a centrepiece Jacuzzi.

Courtesy of Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft via Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Source:





Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft



There is ample space to relax indoors, as well.

Courtesy of Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft via Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Source:





Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft



The interiors were crafted by Cristiano Gatto, an acclaimed Italian design team that has outfitted over 200 show-worthy yachts around the world.

Courtesy of Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft via Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Source:



Business Insider, Boat International

The superyacht sold for around $US20 million on the last day of the boat show.

Courtesy of Majesty Yachts/Gulf Craft via Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Source:

South Florida Sun Sentinel



Last year, “best in show” at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show went to the 135-foot Mangusta Oceano Namaste.

Courtesy of Mangusta via the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Source:





Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.