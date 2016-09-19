These 2 'Game of Thrones' stars got matching tattoos in case they get killed off the show

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner showed up on the Emmys red carpet showing off some new ink.

The actress, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series, revealed that she recently got a matching “Game of Thrones” tattoo with her costar and show sister Maisie Williams.

E! The date reads August 7, 2009. If you’re confused about the way the date is written, that’s the way it’s written in the UK.

Turner revealed the date, August 7, 2009, is when both she and Williams found out they landed roles on the fantasy series.

“That’s the date that we both that we both got “Game of Thrones” … that we both heard that we got it,” Turner said on the E! Red Carpet. “We got them together just the other day. Still a bit crusty.”

When asked whose idea the tattoo was, Turner revealed that the friends had been talking about getting matching ink for some time.

“The date was always really significant,” said Turner. “With thrones we were always planning from season one, like if we make it all the way through hopefully we could get a matching wolf or something. We don’t know if we’re going to make it so Maisie and I were like, ‘OK. Let’s get these ones before anyone kills us.’ Which is so possible.”

Williams showed off the tattoo on her left inner arm Saturday at the BAFTA Tea Party in London.

Here’s a closer look at it.

The duo were spotted at a tattoo parlor in the past week. Tattoo artist Miss kat Paine shared an image on Facebook with the two actresses when they got their ink September 13.



Here they are after they got their tattoos:



Williams also shared an image of the two on Instagram the same day.



Turner previously showed off a giant wolf on her arm back in August along with a few other tattoos. However, they were temporary and for a film she was shooting.



“Game of Thrones” has the most Emmy nominations of the evening with 23 nods including best TV drama. It’s expected to return to television next summer.

