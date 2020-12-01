5 times Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby coordinated their outfits

David Benett/Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby have been wearing matching outfits since they started dated.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby started dating in 2019.

The two have shown off how much they love to wear matching outfits to events like Paris Fashion Week and even take it one step further by rocking matching makeup looks.

Williams and Selby have already proven they are an it couple in the fashion scene.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby have become one of Hollywood’s best-dressed couples.

Since making things official in 2019, the two have attended red-carpet events and fashion shows dressed in matching outfits. Here’s a look at 5 times Williams and Selby coordinated their looks.

Williams and Selby wore coordinating plaid outfits to a Paris Fashion Week show in September 2019.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Williams and Selby at the Thom Browne Paris Fashion Week show in September 2019.

The couple completed their matching looks with red eye shadow and striped socks.

In January, the couple attended the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy show during London Fashion Week wearing similar sweaters in different colours.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Williams and Selby at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy fashion show in January 2020.

Although Williams and Selby didn’t match their pants, they did both wear combat boots to the show.

The couple both wore Christian Dior trench coats to the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show in September.

Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images Williams and Selby at the Christian Dior Paris Fashion Week show in September.

Williams paired her anorak jacket with rain boots, while Selby wore a trench coat with black trousers and Dior dress shoes. The two also coordinated their face masks.

Selby’s black suit at the Monte-Carlo Gala matched the colour of Williams’ Dior dress.

SC Pool/Getty Images The black plaid of Selby’s suit coordinated with the colour of Williams’ dress.

Williams wore her sheer Dior dress with Cartier jewellery and an Azzedine Alaïa mask, while Selby had on a plaid Thom Browne look.

Williams and Selby arrived at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week in March wearing pastel suits.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Williams and Selby at the Thom Browne Paris Fashion Week show in March.

The couple paired their plaid looks with coordinating blue eye shadow.

