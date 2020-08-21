Maisie Williams said she had no idea Arya was going to kill the Night King in 'Game of Thrones' even after reading a scene breakdown

NBC YouTube/HBO Maisie Williams on ‘The Tonight Show’ and ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season eight of “Game of Thrones.”

Maisie Williams says that she had no idea she was going to kill the Night King on the last season of “Game of Thrones,” even after reading a breakdown of the scene.

The 23-year-old actress told “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that she was at a costume fitting for the final season when she noticed story notes for her character on the wall, and one note read: “Arya kills NK.”

“I had no idea which character that was,” she said. “It turns out it was the Night King. The character to kill. I was thrilled, absolutely thrilled.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Maisie Williams has revealed that she had no idea she was going to kill the Night King on the last season of “Game of Thrones,” even after reading a breakdown of the scene.

The 23-year-old actress told “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that she was at a costume fitting for the final season when she noticed story notes for her character on the wall, and one note read: “Arya kills NK.”

“I had no idea which character that was,” she said. “It turns out it was the Night King. The character to kill. I was thrilled, absolutely thrilled.”

HBO Arya stabs the Night King.

The eighth and final season of the hugely popular fantasy series came to a controversial end in 2019 after fans were outraged by the direction the show’s creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss decided to take. A petition calling for the final season to be remade racked up almost 2 million signatures.

But Williams defended the final season saying: “I was so happy with my ending and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life, and I just couldn’t be happier with it.”

Although Williams did confess that she is happy that her time as Arya Stark has come to an end, but mainly because she doesn’t have to worry about spoilers anymore.

She said: “It is so nice. I used to walk down the street, and every single person that would recognise me, the only thing they’d ever want to know is, ‘Tell me what happens to the next season,’ ‘Did Jon Snow really die?’ ‘Are you going to be blind forever.’ All of these things that I just couldn’t talk about.”

She added: “Now I guess people actually just ask me like, ‘What did you think of the final season?'”

Later this month Williams is set to star in Marvel’s long-delayed teen superhero movie “The New Mutants.” The film has an all-star cast including Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”) and Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”).

Watch the full interview with Maisie Williams below:

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.