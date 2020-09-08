Maisie Williams says she looks up to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart for 'Twilight': 'I will be taking notes'

Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson played Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight.’

Maisie Williams told the Hollywood Reporter that she looks up to “Twilight” stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart for successfully transitioning from a blockbuster franchise into indie movie careers.

Williams said: “I’ve really just been trying to understand what she [Stewart] did so well, the decisions she made and how that really affected the longevity of her career.”

Pattinson and Stewart made their names with “Twilight” but have gone on to earn critical acclaim for indie movies such as “The Lighthouse” and “Seberg,” respectively.

Williams, who starred as Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones,” hopes to do the same: “If there are enough indie movies who want to cast me, then yes, you can say that I will be doing indies for a long time.”

Williams, best known for playing Arya Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” told the Hollywood Reporter that she is hoping to emulate the paths of Pattinson and Stewart by going down the indie route. However, Williams believes it might be a television route rather than a movie one.

“I mean, the industry is very different to what it was when ‘Twilight’ ended in that television has skyrocketed recently and not as many indie films are being made,” she told THR. “The people who have these really wonderful indie stories have now started stretching them out and making them into TV shows because it’s more likely to get made.

“There are still indie filmmakers, and I have been meeting with a lot of them. But if there are enough indie movies who want to cast me, then yes, you can say that I will be doing indies for a long time. But I know that the industry is different now, and so I have to be weary of that, also.”

Williams played Arya Stark for eight seasons and nine years, from 2011 to 2019, in one of the biggest TV shows of all time. “Game of Thrones” has a massive following, and earned HBO record viewership. Its success is not dissimilar to that experienced by Pattinson and Stewart, who starred as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in the hugely popular “Twilight” film series.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution Maisie Williams played Arya Stark in the HBO series.

After appearing in five movies in the franchise over five years â€” from 2008 to 2012 â€” they have both since gone on to star in critically-beloved indie films, building themselves up to be Hollywood darlings. Pattinson has starred in “The Rover,” “High Life,” “Good Time,” and “The Lighthouse,” and earned rave reviews for his performances in all of them. Meanwhile, Stewart received rapturous praise for her turns in movies such as “Clouds of Sils Maria,” “Personal Shopper,” “Still Alice,” and “Seberg.”

Williams, who currently stars in “The New Mutants,” is inspired by their evolving careers as two actors who have successfully transitioned from blockbuster entertainment to independent fare.

“Yeah, I look up to Robert Pattinson, and I look up to Kristen Stewart. I love what they did. I mean, I love what Kristen Stewart did before ‘Twilight,’ but I really have watched so many of her movies since. I’ve really just been trying to understand what she did so well, the decisions she made and how that really affected the longevity of her career.”

Williams continued: “So, yeah, I definitely do look up to the both of them, and yeah, I will be taking notes and following in their footsteps.”

However, both Pattinson and Stewart have recently taken steps back towards mega-wattage projects, with Stewart starring in “Charlie’s Angels” and Pattinson featuring in “Tenet” and currently filming “The Batman” as the new caped crusader.

Perhaps Williams will one day return to the mainstream, but for now she seems content in building up her promising indie career.

