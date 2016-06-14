Maisie Williams had a hilarious response to people getting mad about 'Game of Thrones' spoilers

HBO Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on ‘Game of Thrones.’

This post contains spoilers for the recent “Game of Thrones” episode “No One.”

If you’re going to get annoyed by “Game of Thrones” spoilers, maybe don’t take it up with anyone from the cast.

On this past Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” Arya Stark renounces her training with the Faceless Men.

“A girl is Arya Stark of Winterfell, and I’m going home,” she declares.

It was a big change, given that for many weeks she went by the name of No One.

After the episode ended, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, decided to tweet out this memorable quote to her 1.3 million followers:

One of her fans was less than pleased:

@Maisie_Williams thanks for spoiling

— Fernando Osuna (@Ferkun10) June 13, 2016

Williams fired back at her hater in a concise, yet perfect way:

@Ferkun10 bro, get off Twitter aha

— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) June 13, 2016

“Bro, get off Twitter aha,” Williams tweeted.

The embargo for posting “Game of Thrones” spoilers online seems to be shrinking more and more by the day. Williams posted this at 10:24 pm, which is a little less than a half hour after the episode finished airing live.

By today’s standards, that’s incredibly courteous.

