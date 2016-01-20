'Game of Thrones' star teases a 'great twist' for Jon Snow in season 6

HBO/The Upcoming Maisie Williams with Kit Harington as Jon Snow, inset.

What is the fate of Jon Snow, and when will we find out?

The mystery around the character deepened when HBO released the “Game of Thrones” season-six poster that featured Snow (Kit Harington) prominently, which launched a hundred questions. One of his castmates, Natalie Dormer, said the poster had “given a little bit of the game away.”

So it seems likely Snow is back, in some form. But is it a happy or sad return?

Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) has given us a little more information on Jon Snow’s return.

“It was awful, it was really awful — everyone was so sad about it,” Williams told the Upcoming at the Critics’ Circle Awards in London of Snow’s downfall on season five.

HBO Jon Snow died on ‘Game of Thrones,’ or maybe not?

“And I feel so mean, because I speak to people and they’re all like, ‘Jon Snow, is he back?’ And it’s really heartbreaking, because people are like, ‘Yeah, but he’s coming back though?'” she said, adding, “There’s a great twist — but I can’t say that he’s going to be alive.”

What could that mean? There are theories that Snow will be back as a White Walker, the sort-of undead people who reside beyond the wall.

We’ll just have to wait until April 24, when “Game of Thrones” returns for season six, to find out. Williams says it will be worth the wait.

“I loved shooting this series,” Williams said. “I think people are going to really enjoy it. Everything is slotting into place for the finale. I loved that all the pieces are coming together. People should be really excited.”

Watch Williams’ interview below:

