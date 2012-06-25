These 3 Stock Market Headlines Are Totally Worthless

I am frequently amused by mainstream media news headlines that come across my screen.

For example, here are three consecutive headlines on Bloomberg in the span of 13 minutes that will show the silliness of it all.

Click to enlarge

At 8:40 Bloomberg reported Japanese Stocks Advance on Optimism for Euro Growth. At 8:53 Bloomberg reported Japan Stocks Swing From Gains to Losses on Euro Growth Plan At 8:53 Bloomberg reported Asia Stocks Decline as Investors Await European Meeting

At a bare minimum someone is too glued to the screen.

Last Sunday, I admit I was glued to the screen following the Greek election (as was nearly every blogger). However, this moment-to-moment silliness is an every minute affair for Bloomberg.

Is it really necessary to update everyone the moment stocks in Japan, the US, Europe, and everywhere else switch from gains to losses?

Apparently they think it is, or they wouldn’t do it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.