Shanghai Market Slammed Overnight

Mainland China’s CSI 300 index fell 1.7% today, in a broad-based pullback blamed on valuation concerns. Healthcare, consumer, technology, and manufacturing names all took it on the chin.



The rest of Asia nevertheless did OK, with MSCI Asia rising.

MSCI Asia APEX 50 +0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.7%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ~0.0%

China’s CSI 300 -1.7%

Australia’s ASX 200 +0.5%

European stocks are in the green and the euro is bumping up against $1.24.

England’s FTSE +0.6%

Germany’s DAX +0.2%

France’s CAC 40 +0.4%

U.S. futures are looking mildly positive. Gold’s at $1,246 and light sweet crude has dropped below $77, to $76.20.

