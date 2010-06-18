Shanghai Market Slammed Overnight

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Mainland China’s CSI 300 index fell 1.7% today, in a broad-based pullback blamed on valuation concerns. Healthcare, consumer, technology, and manufacturing names all took it on the chin.

The rest of Asia nevertheless did OK, with MSCI Asia rising.

  • MSCI Asia APEX 50 +0.6%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.7%
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 ~0.0%
  • China’s CSI 300 -1.7%
  • Australia’s ASX 200 +0.5%

European stocks are in the green and the euro is bumping up against $1.24.

  • England’s FTSE +0.6%
  • Germany’s DAX +0.2%
  • France’s CAC 40 +0.4%

U.S. futures are looking mildly positive. Gold’s at $1,246 and light sweet crude has dropped below $77, to $76.20.

