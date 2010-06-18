Shanghai Market Slammed Overnight

Mainland China’s CSI 300 index fell 1.7% today, in a broad-based pullback blamed on valuation concerns. Healthcare, consumer, technology, and manufacturing names all took it on the chin.
The rest of Asia nevertheless did OK, with MSCI Asia rising.
- MSCI Asia APEX 50 +0.6%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.7%
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 ~0.0%
- China’s CSI 300 -1.7%
- Australia’s ASX 200 +0.5%
European stocks are in the green and the euro is bumping up against $1.24.
- England’s FTSE +0.6%
- Germany’s DAX +0.2%
- France’s CAC 40 +0.4%
U.S. futures are looking mildly positive. Gold’s at $1,246 and light sweet crude has dropped below $77, to $76.20.
