Maine 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Libertina Brandt

Maine has voted for a Democratic president in six of the last 12 presidential elections and split its electoral votes in 2016. The state is home to competitive down-ballot races in the Senate and Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Maine is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature and the governorship. The state’s congressional delegation is split: one Independent, one Republican, and two Democrats. Maine has four electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be particularly competitive except for its 2nd Congressional District electoral vote.

