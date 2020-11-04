Maine 2020 presidential election results

Maine has voted for a Democratic president in six of the last 12 presidential elections and split its votes in 2016.

The state has four electoral votes.

Maine’s congressional delegation is split: two Democrats, one Republican, and one Independent.

Maine is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature and the governorship. The state’s congressional delegation is split: one Independent, one Republican, and two Democrats. Maine has four electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be particularly competitive except for its 2nd Congressional District electoral vote.

