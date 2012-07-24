Maine Man Attended Batman Screening With Loaded Gun And Aurora Clippings In His Car

Timothy Courtois

Photo: Maine State Police via The Bangor Daily News

When police pulled over a man for driving 112 miles per hour on Saturday night, they got more than they bargained for.Maine State Police found an AK-47 assault rifle, four handguns, several boxes of ammunition, and clippings about Friday’s mass shooting inside Timothy Courtois’ car, The Bangor Daily News reported Monday.



Guns seized from Courtois.

Photo: Courtesy of Maine State Police

Courtois told police he had brought one of the guns into a showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” and was planning on heading out to Derry N.H., to shoot his former boss.Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for Maine’s Department of Public Safety, told the Daily News, authorities “don’t know what his true intentions were,” but “he didn’t speak to any intent to harm people” at the movie theatre.

Police found more guns, including a machine gun, and thousands of rounds of ammunition when they searched Courtois’ home, according to the Daily News.

Courtois, 49, was charged with having a concealed weapon and criminal speeding. His bail was set at $50,000 cash or $150,000 real estate, the Daily News reported.

