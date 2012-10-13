Red Bulls Stabbing Suspect Made It On A Plane Before Being Put On 'No Fly' List

Roses are left where the body of Michael Jones was found on Oct. 8, 2012.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The man suspected of killing a popular youth soccer coach on a busy New York City street before fleeing to Mexico left a note with his brother saying he was “sorry,” Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said Thursday.Orlando Orea, also known as Orlando Gutierrez or Orlando Estevas, bought a one-way ticket on an Aero Mexico flight with cash moments before it was scheduled to leave from Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday morning. He is suspected by police of slashing 25-year-old Michael Jones to death last weekend in Manhattan’s Union Square.



Police said part of the note read: “I love you guy very much. I hope you can forgive me.” It closed with, “I’m sorry.”

Jones was attacked early Sunday on 14th Street. Police arrived to the bloody scene where Jones had been slashed in the neck and torso and his ear sliced off. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Liverpool, England, native was a coach with the New York Red Bulls Youth Training Program. He lived in West Harrison, in Westchester County

Police learned Orea’s name at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and placed him on a no-fly list, but he’d already gone. Kelly said Thursday they know what village he is in, and authorities were working to indict him and, hopefully, to extradite him. Kelly said several agencies, including NYPD, U.S. Department of State and INTERPOL, as well as authorities in Mexico, were working together to track Orea down. The 32-year-old is from Puebla, police said.

“We’re doing everything we can to put the process in motion to get this individual back here,” he said.

Police say they don’t know what led to the killing and were ruling out the possibility that it was a case of mistaken identity.

The New York Red Bulls, a Major League Soccer team, held a memorial Wednesday in Westchester County attended by hundreds.

Jones’ body is being returned to England. His family lives in Tarleton, near Liverpool.

Copyright (2012) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.